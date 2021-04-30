AG To Probe Toxic Substances Found In Baby Food Sold In New York

The top law enforcement official in New York has launched a probe into toxic substances that were recently found in baby food that was sold across the state.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said that her office launched an investigation this week into several manufacturers of baby food regarding high levels of inorganic arsenic found in infant rice cereal products

James said that her office has requested information from the companies that make Gerber, Beech-Nut, Earth’s Best Organic, and HappyBABY brands to “examine whether the infant rice cereal products that are sold in New York contain arsenic at levels exceeding the legal maximum under the law.”

The probe came following a recent report that showed the presence of toxic metals - specifically inorganic arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury - in the product.

Current law mandates that inorganic arsenic in rice cereal for infants be limited to 100 parts per billion, which is currently the only action level FDA has in effect for toxic substances in baby food.

In her letters, James asks the companies — which include some of the largest baby food manufacturers in the United States — to provide information on inorganic arsenic levels as well as their practices, policies, and standards regarding testing for inorganic arsenic in its infant rice cereal products and ingredients sold in New York.

According to health officials, arsenic and other toxic substances in baby food pose risks for the health and development of infants and young children. Continued exposure can affect a child’s brain development, behavior, and IQ in the long term.

“No child should be exposed to toxic substances in their food,” James said. “Baby food manufacturers have a legal and moral obligation to ensure the safety of their products, and provide peace-of-mind to the parents who rely on their products every day. Through this probe, I am committed to protecting the health and wellness of the next generation.”

