Actress Lori Loughlin, Husband Agree To Plead Guilty, Serve Prison Time For College Scandal

Long Island native Lori Loughlin Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, will spend time behind bars for paying bribes in the so-called "Operation Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal.

The “Full House” star, who grew up on Long Island in Hauppauge, and her fashion designer husband, allegedly paid $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California, having them pose as rowing recruits as part of an elaborate scheme, though neither was involved in the sport.

Loughlin, 55, will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud, while Giannulli, 56, will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

Under the agreed-upon plea agreement, Loughlin will serve two months in prison, perform 100 hours of community service, and pay a $150,000 fine.

Giannulli will serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service following a lengthy court battle where the two fought charges against them while other celebrities accepted plea agreements.

Loughlin and Giannulli are among two dozen parents, college officials, and coaches who have pleaded guilty to the sweeping college admissions scandal that unfolded last year.

“Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said. “We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions.”

