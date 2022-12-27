Actor Chazz Palminteri Dines At Hudson Valley Restaurant For Christmas Eve

Actor and Northern Westchester resident Chazz Palminteri dined at a popular Katonah eatery on Christmas Eve.

The 70-year-old Bedford resident, who is known for his roles in "A Bronx Tale" and "Bullets over Broadway," dined at Peppino's Ristorante on Katonah Avenue on Christmas Eve, the restaurant announced in an Instagram post on Monday, Dec. 26.

The business wrote that "it was an honor to take care of" Palminteri and his family.

Palminteri also runs his own business in the area, opening an Italian restaurant in White Plains in the summer of 2021.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.