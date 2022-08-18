'Act Now': Officials Remind New Yorkers Of REAL ID Deadline For Air Travel

If you haven't gotten your REAL ID or enhanced driver's license yet, it may be time to head to the DMV.

Officials have just issued a reminder to New Yorkers that they will soon need the updated form of identification if they want to board a commercial flight using their driver's license.

The standard driver's license will no longer be an acceptable form of identification at the airport beginning on May 3, 2023, the Transportation Security Administration said.

The switch to a REAL ID or enhanced license is an effort by the federal government to improve the reliability of these ID cards and the detection of fraudulent cards, officials said.

“Travelers are not required to get a state-issued REAL ID, however, starting May 2023, if you typically use your driver’s license or non-driver ID to fly within the United States then you probably want a New York enhanced license or a REAL ID,” said Robert Duffy, TSA’s Federal Security director for Westchester County Airport. “Otherwise you will need to use a valid US passport or another federally approved valid form of identification when you walk up to the TSA document checking podium. The consequence for not having a valid ID is that you won’t be permitted to board your flight.”

New York's REAL ID compliant driver's licenses and ID cards have a star inside of a black circle in the upper right corner. The enhanced IDs have a flag in the corner.

“The good news is that you do not have to wait to get a REAL ID or Enhanced ID,” said Mark Schroeder, commissioner of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles. “You can get one now at your local DMV office. We urge all New Yorkers who want to travel within the US to act now, and we certainly are doing everything we can so people know about this change and act before May 3, 2023. We don’t want any customers caught by surprise when they go to travel after May 3.”

