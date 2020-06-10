Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

8-Year-Old Airlifted To Westchester Medical Center After Getting Hit By Pickup Truck

Kathy Reakes
An 8-year-old boy was hit by a truck while driving a dirt bike.
An 8-year-old boy was hit by a truck while driving a dirt bike. Photo Credit: New York State Police

An 8-year-old boy was airlifted with serious injuries to the hospital after he was hit by a pickup truck while he was riding a dirt bike.

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, in the Town of Rhinebeck, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

According to Hicks, the boy was riding the bike on Cove Road when he was struck by a Toyota Tundra, Hicks said.

The dirt bike was not street legal.

The boy was transported to Westchester Medical Center, state police said. His condition has not been released.

The incident is under investigation.

 Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

