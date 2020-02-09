7-Eleven Is Testing Stores Without Cashiers In Select Markets

An app may be replacing traditional cashiers at some 7-Eleven locations across the country.

The retail giant announced it is testing out stores that will not require cashiers in an effort to improve speed and convenience for customers.

The pilot program began in Irving, Texas, though 7-Eleven is expected to roll it out to more stores throughout the year.

The new program piggybacks on the company’s Scan & Pay mobile app, which debuted in New York City.

"More people are on the go and looking for faster, easier ways to shop than ever before. 7-Eleven continues to redefine convenience with frictionless experiences like mobile checkout,” the company said in a statement last year.

7-Eleven said this week that the 700-square-foot store in Irving is only for employees, who must download an app and sign up. To shop, they use the app to gain entry to the store and then take the items they want and exit.

A detailed receipt is displayed in the app automatically after the customer leaves the store.

7-Eleven’s foray into checkout-free shopping comes on the heels of Amazon expanding its Amazon Go program, which debuted a 1,300-square-foot checkout-free store across the street from One World Trade Center in the Brookfield Place Mall last year. There are now 25 Amazon Go stores throughout the country.

