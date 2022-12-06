6 Nabbed For Selling Fentanyl-Cocaine In Rockland County, DA Says

Six area people have been arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl and cocaine following a long-term investigation.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh announced the arrests following a long-term investigation, conducted by the District Attorney's Narcotics Task Force, into street-level narcotics sales in the town of Haverstraw and the village of Spring Valley.

The task force is made of officers from multiple county police agencies and investigators from the District Attorney's Office, Walsh said.

The mission of the task force is to collect narcotics-related information from police departments, act on tips from the community and utilize various techniques to apprehend drug dealers, he added.

The following were indicted and arrested:

Justin Nichols, age 21, of Spring Valley,

Felix Del Rosario, age 29, of Pomona,

Duane Thomas, age 45, of Nanuet

Diamond Roldan, age 23, of Spring Valley

Manuel Molina-Orellana, age 45, of Spring Valley

Luis Mazariego-Martinez, age 25, of Spring Valley

“The scourge of fentanyl and other deadly drugs cannot and will not be tolerated in Rockland County," said Walsh. "We applaud the work of the Narcotic Task Force and law enforcement partners for their great work."

