$50K Reward Offered After Post Office Armed Robbery In Hudson Valley

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered to anyone with information regarding the two suspects in an armed robbery of a Northern Westchester post office.

The robbery happened on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 4:30 p.m. at the Waccabuc Post Office located at 2 Post Office Road, according to the US Postal Inspection Service.

On the day of the incident, two suspects entered the post office with silver firearms, demanded money, and left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

One suspect is described as a Black man in his late 20s to early 30s who is around 6 feet 1 inch tall with a dark complexion. He was wearing an orange reflective vest, a dark-colored beanie hat, and large dark sunglasses on the day of the theft.

The other suspect is also described as a Black man in his late 20s to early 30s who is around 5-foot-7 with a medium complexion. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and a dark-colored winter hat during the robbery.

Anyone with information can confidentially call the Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and reference case No. 3948135-ROBB. Those who are able to identify the suspects are reminded to not take any action against them.

