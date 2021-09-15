$42 Million Affordable Housing Project Completed In Nanuet

A $42 million project to create affordable and supportive housing for older adults in the Hudson Valley has officially been completed.

Vincent's Village in Rockland County has 93 affordable apartments with on-site health and wellness centers for residents aged 55 and older, according to an announcement from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The housing development is located on Convent Road in Nanuet.

It has three residential buildings, with affordable apartments for households earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income.

The state said support services for residents include health monitoring, counseling, social activities and more.

"I am both personally and professionally proud of these new supportive and affordable apartments for Rockland's seniors," Rockland County Executive Ed Day said in a statement. "This Village is a beautiful place to call home and is exactly the type of forward-thinking and responsible development that Rockland needs."

