4 Hudson Valley Cities On List Of Most Expensive Cities In New York Metro Area, Report Says

Two cities in Westchester County are among the most expensive cities in the region to rent in, a new report says.

Both White Plains and Yonkers appear on the list of most expensive cities in the New York Metropolitan Area, according to a report from Monday, Nov. 7 by Zumper.

White Plains ranks fourth on the list with a $2,590 monthly one-bedroom rent, and Yonkers ranks tenth on the list with a $1,900 monthly one-bedroom rent, the report says.

According to the report, two other Hudson Valley cities appear on the list:

Poughkeepsie ranks 11th on the list with a $1,780 monthly one-bedroom rent;

Kingston ranks near the bottom of the list at 16th with a $1,500 monthly one-bedroom rent.

Additionally, three other cities in the region appear on the list:

Stamford, Connecticut ranks seventh with a $2,410 monthly one-bedroom rent;

Long Beach on Long Island ranks eighth with a $2,370 monthly one-bedroom rent;

Bridgeport, Connecticut ranks near the bottom of the list at 14th with a $1,570 monthly one-bedroom rent.

The findings are a result of analyzed active listings that hit the market last month, according to the report.

