$353,000 in Jewelry Reported Stolen At Trump Tower

More than $350,000 worth of jewelry was reportedly stolen from two apartments in Trump Tower over the weekend.

Police in Manhattan are investigating the reports of two thefts inside apartments on the 42nd and 59th floor of the building.

A 67-year-old woman reported five pieces worth $236,000 were missing from a drawer in her closet, police said. She was reportedly away from the apartment between June 21 and Monday, Sept. 9.

A 33-year-old woman said a $117,000 diamond bracelet was stolen between Sunday, Sept. 3 and Wednesday, Sept. 11.

According to the New York Post , which first reported the robberies, police believe that the robberies may be an inside job, and there were no signs of a break-in at either apartment, nor were they ransacked. Insurance fraud is not believed to be a factor in either break-in.

Police investigators were reportedly told of the break-ins earlier this month, and detectives are currently compiling a list of everyone who had access to the building before the robberies.

President Donald Trump is expected to spend most of the week at his penthouse in New York during the annual United Nations General Assembly. He’s scheduled to deliver a speech on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

