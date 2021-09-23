3.3 Million Baby Loungers Recalled After Eight Infants Die

Millions of newborn loungers sold across the country are being recalled after multiple infants died from the product.

The Boppy Company is recalling 3.3 million "Boppy Original Newborn Loungers," "Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers," and "Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers" because infants can suffocate if they roll, move, or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs their breathing.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), is also a risk if the child rolls off the lounger onto a surface such as an adult pillow or soft bedding that makes it difficult to breathe.

The eight infant deaths were recorded between December 2015 and June 2020.

This recall involves all Boppy Newborn Loungers. The loungers were sold in a variety of colors and fashions and measure approximately 23 inches long by 22 inches wide and 7 inches high.

Officials said the loungers were sold at stores including Pottery Barn Kids, Target, Walmart, and Amazon through September 2021 for between $30 and $44.

For a refund, consumers can contact the Boppy Company at 800-416-1355, and parents have been advised to stop using the recalled products as a precaution.

CPSC said the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet, or play yard. Blankets, pillows, and padded crib bumpers should not be added to a baby’s sleep environment, and babies should always be placed on their backs to sleep.

“These types of incidents are heartbreaking,” acting CPSC Chairman Robert S. Adler said in a statement. “Loungers and pillow-like products are not safe for infant sleep, due to the risk of suffocation.

“Since we know that infants sleep so much of the time – even in products not intended for sleep – and since suffocation can happen so quickly, these Boppy lounger products are simply too risky to remain on the market.”

A spokesperson for Boppy said that the company “is devastated to hear of these tragedies.”

“Boppy is committed to doing everything possible to safeguard babies, including communicating the safe use of our products to parents and caregivers and educating the public about the importance of following all warnings and instructions and the risks associated with unsafe sleep practices for infants.

“The lounger was not marketed as an infant sleep product and includes warnings against unsupervised use.”

