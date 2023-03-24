32-Year-Old From Orange County Admits To Raping Child

A Hudson Valley man is awaiting sentencing after admitting to raping a child.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that Eric Vazquez, age 32, of Newburgh, pleaded guilty in Orange County Court to first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act.

Under the plea agreement announced on the record at the time that Vazquez pleaded guilty, it is anticipated that he will be sentenced to 15 years in state prison and 10 years of post-release supervision when he is sentenced in mid-June.

As part of the sentence, Vazquez will also be registered as a sex offender under the New York Sex Offender Registration Act (SORA).

Vazquez admitted in Orange County Court that being 18 years or older, he engaged in sexual intercourse with another person who was less than 13 years old.

He also admitted that being 18 years or older, he engaged in oral sexual conduct with another person who was less than 13 years old.

Hoovler thanked the Orange County Child Abuse Investigation Unit and the New York State Police for their investigation and the arrest of the defendant.

“Children are the most vulnerable of victims,” said Hoovler. “It is unspeakable that an adult, in a position of trust, could violate children in this manner. My Office, together with our law enforcement partners will never cease in our pursuit of sexual predators. We will continue to provide support for victims of sexual assault and seek to hold offenders accountable for their actions.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.