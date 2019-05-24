31 Arrested During Five-Day ICE Enforcement Surge In NYC, Long Island, Hudson Valley

Officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations New York unit arrested 31 during a five-day enforcement surge in New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.

From Sunday, May 19 through Thursday, May 23, nationals were apprehended in: Elmont, Freeport, Hempstead, Hicksville, New Hyde Park, Roosevelt and Valley Stream in Nassau County, Brentwood, Central Islip and Huntington Station in Suffolk County, Pleasantville in Westchester County, Brewster in Putnam County, Poughkeepsie in Dutchess County and Chester and Newburgh in Orange County.

The arrestees include nationals from: China, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Peru, St. Kitts, and Ukraine.

During the effort, which focused on persons ordered removed from the U.S. with criminal convictions or pending charges, ERO deportation officers arrested 31 individuals for violating U.S. immigration laws. Of those arrested, more than 26 were convicted criminals or had criminal charges pending, more than 29 had been issued a final order of removal and failed to depart the United States, or had been previously removed from the United States.

Some of the individuals arrested during these enforcement actions may face federal criminal prosecution for illegal re-entry after removal. The arrestees who are not being federally prosecuted will be processed administratively for removal from the United States. Those who have outstanding orders of removal, or who returned to the United States illegally after being removed, are generally subject to immediate removal from the country. Two individuals are in ICE custody awaiting a hearing before an immigration judge.

“ICE officers conduct targeted enforcement actions daily, and like in this initiative, we arrest criminal aliens who are public safety threats in the communities,” said Thomas R. Decker, field office director for ERO New York. “With the misinformation and misrepresentation about ICE, we continue to focus of the truth of our priority, which is to target and arrest criminal aliens to remove them off the streets in the interest of public safety.”

Among those arrested were:

In Elmont, a citizen of St. Kitts, with an outstanding removal order, who was previously convicted of attempted assault 2nd degree: person 18 or mores cause injury to person less than 7 years of age. The victim in that case was a 3-month old child that was struck multiple times in the face causing a fracture to the orbital bone.

In the Bronx, a citizen of the El Salvador, with an outstanding removal order, previously released from New York City Department of Correction custody with an active detainer lodged, who was previously convicted of criminal tampering 1st degree, and criminal trespass 2nd degree: enter or remain unlawfully in a dwelling.

In New Hyde Park, a citizen of the Dominican Republic, with an outstanding removal order, who was previously convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to impair, impeded, obstruct, and defeat the Internal Revenue Service.

In Brooklyn, a citizen of the Dominican Republic, with an outstanding removal order, who was previously convicted of criminal possession stolen property 4th degree: motor vehicle, and of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

In Rosedale, a citizen of Jamaica, with an outstanding removal order, who was previously convicted of reckless driving on two separate occasions, and has pending criminal charges for assault 2nd degree: intent to cause physical injury with weapon/instrument, burglary 3rd degree: illegal entry with intent to commit crime, identity theft, obstruct governmental administration, possession of burglar tools, and resisting arrest.

In Brooklyn, a citizen of China, with an outstanding removal order, who was previously convicted of promoting prostitution, and possession of a forged instrument.

In Hempstead, a citizen of Jamaica, with an outstanding removal order, who was previously convicted of disorderly conduct: create hazardous or physical offensive condition, and harassment.

In Brewster, a citizen of Guatemala, with an outstanding removal order, who was previously convicted of assault, and resisting arrest.

In Hempstead, a citizen of Guatemala, with an outstanding removal order, who was previously convicted of aggravated DWI, and DWI.

In Brooklyn, a citizen of the Dominican Republic, with an outstanding removal order, who was previously convicted of criminal possession stolen property, and has a pending criminal charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

In Central Islip, a citizen of El Salvador, with an outstanding removal order, who was previously convicted of endangering the welfare of a child, and DWI.

