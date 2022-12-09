3 Men, 1 Woman Nabbed During Prostitution Sting In Area, State Police Say

State and local police busted three men and a woman for patronizing prostitutes during a sting operation in the area.

The joint operation took place in Orange County in the city of Middletown on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Troopers from the Community Stabilization Unit along with the city of Middletown Police Department conducted a joint operation targeting street-level prostitution throughout the city, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

As a result of the detail the following arrests were made:

David Morocho-Gonzalez, age 35, town unknown, charged with patronizing a person for prostitution.

Yosef Kahana, age 50, town unknown, was charged with public lewdness and patronizing a person for prostitution.

Jorge Tobon-Reyes, age 41, town unknown, charged with patronizing a person for prostitution.

Shannon Kanoff, age 40, town unknown, charged with prostitution.

All were released on appearance tickets pending future court dates.

