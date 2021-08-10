Contact Us
$28.9 Million Project To Create New Ramps, Bridge Over Taconic Parkway Stretch Now Complete

Nicole Valinote
The new bridge over the Taconic State Parkway is located at the Pudding Street Intersection in Putnam Valley, the State of New York reported. Photo Credit: New York State

Work on a $28.9 million project to create a bridge and new ramps on and off the Taconic State Parkway for drivers in the area is now complete.

The state said the project "enhances access for communities to the east and west, increases sight distance and mobility for school buses, and improves access for emergency services."

The state also said a new drainage system was also installed during the project, and wetlands were relocated within the area.

"The Taconic Parkway was designed for an earlier, slower time," Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell said. "The completion of the Pudding Street bridge and the redesigned intersection will make the busy roadway safer for today's drivers. Putnam County residents can feel reassured that the entrance and exit to the Parkway at Pudding Street are safe to drive."

