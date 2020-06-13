21-Year-Old Dead After Apparent Accidental Drowning In Westchester

A 21-year-old man died after what authorities say appears to be an accidental drowning.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was found around 7:15 p.m. Friday, June 12 in Westchester near Rye Playland and the Edith Read Sanctuary.

EMS personnel performed CPR on the man at the scene. He was pronounced dead at Greenwich Hospital.

Signs posted in the area say that swimming, fishing and kayaking are not permitted.

