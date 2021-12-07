$20,000 Reward Offered In Area Murder Case

Police in the Hudson Valley are offering a $20,000 reward for an arrest in the 20-year-old murder of an area woman.

On Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2001, Nancy Smith, a 32-year-old Orange County resident was found dead in her house on Provost Drive in New Windsor.

According to New Windsor Police Deputy Chief Michael Farbent, on that day, Smith’s parents received a call from her office saying that she had not shown up to work at the Horton Hospital in Middletown.

Concerned, they went to check at her New Windsor home where they found her dead on the living room floor, Farbent said.

"Nancy’s death was the result of a vicious attack and the investigation into her murder began," he added.

As the 20th anniversary of her death has arrived, the detectives from New Windsor Police Department are, once again, asking for the community’s assistance in identifying Nancy’s killer.

To date, over 900 investigative leads have been pursued by members of the New Windsor Police, New York State Police, Orange County District Attorney’s Office, and several other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

Over the last few years, detectives have re-examined evidence in this case, re-interviewed witnesses, friends, family members, co-workers, and other persons from her life, Farbent said.

Representatives from both public criminal and private DNA laboratories have been consulted, seeking the latest testing methods and technologies available.

"So far, we have been unable to identify the perpetrator," Farbent added.

The New Windsor Police Department would like to encourage members of the community to call the department with any information they may have about this murder.

Any piece of information would help, no matter how small or insignificant a person may feel their information would be.

"For 20 years, investigators and family members have been trying to find the missing pieces to the puzzle for this crime," Farbent said.

There is still a reward of $20,000 being offered, for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person(s) responsible for Smith’s death.

Investigators working on the investigation can be reached at 845-563-4657 or by email at csager@newwindsor-ny.gov.

