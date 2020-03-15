Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Many School Districts Schedule Long-Term Closures
News

20-Year-Old Wanted On Warrants Nabbed With Semi-Automatic Rifle, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Port Jervis man wanted on two warrants allegedly nabbed with semi-automatic rifle.
Port Jervis man wanted on two warrants allegedly nabbed with semi-automatic rifle. Photo Credit: File

A 20-year-old man wanted on two warrants was allegedly nabbed with a semi-automatic rifle and ammunition.

Orange County resident David Rombousek, of Port Jervis, was arrested around 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, by members of the City of Newburgh Police.

Rombousek was arrested after officers on patrol in the area of the Varrick Homes Apartment complex located a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot, said City of Newburgh Police Sgt. Christopher Lahar.

As officers approached the vehicle, they observed a semi-automatic rifle lying in the lap of a rear seat passenger,  identified Rombousek, Lahar said.

The rifle was safely secured along with a magazine containing several rounds of .223 ammunition and  Rombousek was detained pending investigation.

A background check showed Rombousek had an active felony probation warrant out of Orange County as well as an active warrant from the Pennsylvania State Police.

Rombousek was arrested and held pending arraignment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.