19-Year-Old's Illegal Passing Caused Dump Truck Rollover On Highway In Region, Cops Say

A teen’s reckless driving caused a dump truck to roll over, sent two people to the hospital, and shut down a Hudson Valley highway for hours, police said.

The wreck happened in Ulster County just after noon Friday, Aug. 19, on Old Kings Highway in Saugerties, police said.

Investigators determined that 19-year-old Liam Browne, of Saugerties, was heading southbound in a Jeep Compass when he attempted to pass the dump truck in a no-passing zone near Dave Elliott Road.

At the time, the dump truck was pulling a trailer loaded with a skid steer and paving machine.

As Browne was illegally passing the truck, a pickup truck heading northbound swerved into the southbound lane in order to avoid a head-on collision with Browne’s vehicle.

That prompted the dump truck driver, 61-year-old Raymond Mendock, to run off the west shoulder, causing the dump truck to roll onto its side before coming to rest partially on an embankment, police said.

Browne’s car was also damaged after striking the front of the dump truck.

Investigators said Mendock and a passenger in the dump truck suffered injuries and were taken to the Health Alliance Hospital Broadway in Kingston for further treatment.

Police charged Browne with misdemeanor reckless driving and cited him for passing over a double yellow. He was later released from custody.

Old Kings Highway was expected to remain closed for several hours while crews worked to clear the heavy equipment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.