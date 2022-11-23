19-Year-Old NY Man Charged In Fatal Shootings Of Mom, Stepdad

A 19-year-old man is facing murder charges for allegedly shooting his mother and stepfather to death inside their home in upstate New York.

Nicholas Fiebka, of Schenectady, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 22, on two counts of second-degree murder, shortly after police discovered the bodies of 60-year-old William Horwedel and 60-year-old Alesia Wadsworth.

Troopers had been called to their Princetown home, located on Reynolds Road, at around noon Tuesday for a welfare check after one of the victims failed to show up at work, State Police said.

Both victims had been shot to death, according to investigators.

Immediately after the victims were found, police said they did not believe there was any additional threat to the public.

Fiebka was arrested roughly eight miles away from the crime scene at a home in Schenectady, located near Union and Gillespie streets, WRGB reports.

He was arraigned Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, in Schenectady County Court, where a judge ordered him held at the county jail. He’s due back in court Monday, Nov. 28.

Investigators did not speculate on what may have led up to the killings.

According to police, Horwedel is the father of two State Police troopers who are assigned to Troop G, which includes Albany and Schenectady counties.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.