16-Year-Old Charged In Hudson Valley Murder Caught On Video

A teenage suspect was arrested and charged for a fatal shooting that was caught on camera in Yonkers.
A teenage suspect was arrested and charged for a fatal shooting that was caught on camera in Yonkers. Video Credit: Daily Voice

A 16-year-old has been indicted for allegedly fatally shooting a man in Westchester County in an incident caught on video.

The Yonkers Police Department reported that the Delaware teen was booked by police on Monday, Aug. 9 on the charge of second-degree murder in the death of Javon Merrill, age 27, of Yonkers. 

Police said the teen, who was not identified because he is classified as a juvenile offender, is accused of shooting Merrill in the chest shortly before 9:40 p.m. Oct. 27, 2020, inside the Triangle Deli at 286 Ashburton Ave.

Investigators used surveillance video, interviews with witnesses, and forensic evidence, and learned that Merrill had been exiting the deli when he was approached by two suspects when one of the suspects shot him. 

Police said both suspects then ran away from the scene. 

Investigators were later able to match the DNA on an article of clothing believed to be discarded by the shooter to the Delaware teen, who has family ties to Yonkers, authorities said.

Yonkers Police said the boy was 15 years old at the time of the shooting. 

"Investigators believe that the suspect was visiting the City of Yonkers and may have had associations with local street gangs including the 300 Bloodhound Brims, and that the shooting was the result of an earlier dispute between the victim and those same groups," Yonkers Police said.

Yonkers Police said the teen was arraigned on Tuesday, Aug. 10. 

