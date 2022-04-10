15-Year-Old Nabbed For Fatal Stabbing Of Teen In Hudson Valley

A 15-year-old suspect has been apprehended shortly after a broad-daylight stabbing left one teen dead and another injured in Westchester.

The felony complaint charges the boy with fatally stabbing a 16-year-old on Gramatan Avenue in Mount Vernon on Friday, April 8, at approximately 3:55 p.m., Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said.

The suspect, a Mount Vernon resident, was charged with the following felonies:

First-degree manslaughter,

First-degree attempted assault,

Second-degree attempted assault.

He appeared before a Mount Vernon City Court judge on Saturday, April 9, 2022, and is being held in custody for an appearance before the Westchester County Youth Part Judge on Monday, April 11.

A second victim, age 15, who the teen also stabbed, was taken to the hospital for treatment of a puncture wound and other injuries.

The identities of the juvenile offender and victims are being withheld due to their ages.

“This is a terrible tragedy and we mourn the loss of this young life that was taken far too early. Our thoughts are with the victims’ families and the entire Mount Vernon community,” Rocah said. “My Office is working closely with the Mount Vernon Police Department to support the victims’ families and investigate this case. We will have no further comment at this time.”

The Mount Vernon Police Department arrested the teen following an investigation, with assistance from the:

Westchester County Department of Public Safety,

FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force.

