15-Year-Old Gets Years In Prison For Fatally Stabbing Hudson Valley Cheerleading Captain

Ben Crnic
Kayla Green
Kayla Green Photo Credit: GoFundMe/Lavern Gordon

A teenage girl will spend years behind bars for fatally stabbing a 16-year-old cheerleading captain in Westchester County, officials said.

The 15-year-old, who was not named because of her age, was sentenced to three to nine years in jail on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for the April 8, 2022 killing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.

On the day of the stabbing, around 4 p.m., the teenager stabbed Green in the abdomen following a Mount Vernon High School school parade on Gramatan Avenue that took a violent turn. Green was then taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where she later died, Rocah said.

The 15-year-old was then arrested later that day in Dobbs Ferry. She was also charged in connection with injuring another teenager at the parade with non-life-threatening lacerations, but these charges were dropped because of the teen's age. 

The teenager pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on Tuesday, Dec. 20. 

Rocah commented on the tragic case, which left a large impact on the Mount Vernon community. 

"A teenage defendant senselessly took the life of Kayla Green, and in doing so, left a community devastated," Rocah said. 

She added, "As a family and the Mount Vernon community remain in mourning, I want to reiterate my commitment to working with our vital community partners for meaningful violence prevention and intervention, especially for our youth. I know that nothing can cure the pain of losing a child. My office will do what it can within the bounds of New York’s laws to seek accountability in these cases.”

