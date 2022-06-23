Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Ex-CFO Accused Of Stealing From Hudson Valley Non-Profit
News

1.4 Million Electrical Panels Recalled Due To Fire Hazards

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Recalled products
Recalled products Photo Credit: Schneider Electric/US Consumer Product Safety Commission

A company has recalled more than 1 million electrical panels due to thermal burn and fire hazards.

Schneider Electric announced the recall of about 1.4 million Square D QO Plug-on-Neutral Load Centers on Thursday, June 16, because the products' load centers can overheat.

The recall includes equipment that was installed in homes, recreational vehicles, and commercial establishments, the announcement said. 

The company said it has received one report of an incident involving a loose wire but no reports of injuries.

The recalled products were sold in stores across the United States, including Home Depot, Lowe's, and Menards between February 2020 and January 2022, and they were also sold online, the company said. 

The products are gray and come in square and rectangular sizes, and they were manufactured between February of 2020 and January of 2022 and have date codes between 200561 and 220233.

Circuit breaker boxes with covers that were manufactured between December of 2019 and March of 2022 are also being recalled, Schneider Electric said.

Purchasers and installers should contact the company to find out if their electrical panel needs to be repaired or replaced, the company said. 

Find the recalled products' catalog numbers here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.