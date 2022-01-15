130 Acres Of Open Space Added To State Park In Hudson Valley

State officials have announced the addition of 130 acres of open space to Sterling Forest State Park in the Hudson Valley.

The park is located in the Ramapo Mountains in Orange County.

The new property was part of the former Greenwood Forest Farms, an early 1900s resort considered to be the first resort community for Black New Yorkers, officials said.

Officials said the property was purchased with $364,000 from the Environmental Protection Fund.

"New York remains committed to protecting valued open spaces for wildlife and New Yorkers alike," Hochul said in a statement. "Throughout the pandemic, New Yorkers have relied on our public lands to stay active, spend time with their loved ones, and find fun and enjoyment. This addition to Sterling Forest State Park not only builds on our work to protect these areas, but continues our efforts to expand new recreational opportunities as well."

The state said the new space creates buffer land to help maintain and enhance the park's biodiversity, and it opens up a new access point to Sterling Forest.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.