12-Year-Old NY Boy Caught Using Stolen Credit Card After Running Away From Home In Family's SUV

A 12-year-old New York boy and his 7-year-old cousin took off in the family SUV, taking police on a chase in an attempt to buy cookies with a stolen credit card.

The whole incident went down on Monday, Dec. 7, when the boy, who had been inspired by an internet challenge, took off from his family's Queens home in South Ozone Park around 9 a.m., reported the New York Daily News.

An NYPD source told the Daily News the boy had been on the internet shortly before taking the vehicle.

Cops tracked the kids using license plate readers and E-Z Pass as they raced along several major roadways including the Belt Parkway onto the Verrazzano Bridge and then into Staten Island.

When police spotted the vehicle, the boy refused to pull over and kept going until he reached New Jersey, where state troopers attempted to stop the SUV.

Police pulled back when the boy would not stop, afraid the child may crash the vehicle, the Daily News said.

By the time troopers spotted the boy, they knew he had taken a credit card with him and when he stopped to buy cookies at a rest stop, the purchase triggered an alert and officers made their move to put a stop to the game.

After finally stopping, both children were taken to the hospital for observation, although neither was injured.

Later in the day, they were driven home in a black Porsche.

A neighbor told the Daily News he had never seen the kid drive, was just one of many shocked in the area at the kid's dangerous adventure.

The online challenge was started by Canadian Damon Fryer, founder of the entertainment group Daily Driven Exotics, when he bet YouTube personality Tavarish $10,000 that his Fast & Furious Lamborghini V12 VS wouldn’t outdo the 2020 Toyota Supra in fuel efficiency.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.