12 Indicted After Months-Long Investigation Into Cocaine Sales In Hudson Valley

Twelve people were indicted following a months-long investigation into the possession and sale of cocaine in Westchester.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced that the defendants have all been arraigned as of Tuesday, July 12.

The investigation into drug sales in Yonkers began in October 2021 and culminated in the arrests of the defendants who allegedly were in possession of and sold cocaine on 27 occasions between the start of the investigation and April 7, 2022, Rocah said.

“We are proud to have partnered with the Yonkers Police Department and the Westchester County Department of Public Safety, and applaud them for their hard work during this seven-month-long joint investigation,” DA Rocah said. “We stand committed to collaborate with our law enforcement partners in our shared mission of proactively addressing violent crime through a precision policing and prosecution approach.

"I also commend the prosecutors in our Violent Criminal Enterprise Bureau for their invaluable work on this investigation. I am confident this operation will help keep Yonkers safer.”

The DA's Office reported that the Westchester County Grand Jury indicted the following defendants:

Dayquan Bailey, age 25, of Yonkers, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Tony Blair, age 47, of Yonkers, was charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Nasir Brown, age 24, of Mount Vernon, was charged with six counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and six counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Dejaequan Bryant, age 28, of Yonkers, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Russell Ellis, age 29, of Yonkers, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Shakeem Hamilton, age 28, of Yonkers, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Shawn Patterson, age 34, of Yonkers, was charged with five counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and five counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Daquan Rodriguez, age 26, of Yonkers, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Frankie Vega-Salazar, age 28, of Yonkers, was charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Jaher Watts, age 21, of Yonkers, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Durrell Whitney, age 36, of Yonkers, was charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Joseph Ynguanzo, age 33, of Yonkers, was charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

