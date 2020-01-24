11 More Women Claim Abuse By Area Physician Assistant

Eleven women have come to report abuse by a physician assistant who was arrested last week for allegedly inappropriately touching a patient's breast during a doctor's visit in the Hudson Valley.

Sean Cavanaugh, 44, was first arrested on Monday, Jan. 13 in Orange County by the Town of New Windsor Police for one count of forcible touching after the department received a complaint from a patient, said Deputy Chief Michael Farbent.

In the first case, the victim told police that while Cavanaugh, of New Windsor, was checking her heart rate, he placed the stethoscope between his fingers, went underneath her shirt and underneath her bra and inappropriately touched her breast, Farbent said.

After Det. John Vasta interviewed that person, he felt there may be more victims, Farbent said.

"A press release was done and thanks to the media that ran the story, 11 more female victims ranging in age from 17 to 36 years old came forward to the New Windsor Police Detective Division," Farbent said.

All of the victims were allegedly forcibly touched by Cavanaugh at Vitality Group Practice on Route 9W in New Windsor, he said.

Cavanaugh was charged with 24 additional charges of forcible touching. He was released on his own recognizance, police said.

Orders of Protection have been issued for the 11 women, police said.

Anyone who has information about these incidents or any other incidents is asked to call Det. John Vasta at 845-565-7000.

