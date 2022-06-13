11 Charged After Multi-Department Drug Sweep In Area

Eleven Hudson Valley residents have been charged with drug-related crimes following a narcotics sweep by multiple agencies.

The arrests took place in Orange County in and around the city of Newburgh on Friday, June 10.

According to Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler, those arrested were charged with the criminal sale of a controlled substance including crack cocaine and heroin throughout the city of Newburgh.

Over the course of the past several months, undercover investigators from the Orange County Task Force and its members purchased quantities of narcotics from individuals in and around the city of Newburgh and the town of Wallkill, the DA's Office said.

Nine of the defendants were arrested and charged with crimes.

Officials are asking the public for help locating the last remaining two who were charged including Mackensie Arias, age 22, and Rahjeem Russell, age 26.

Those arrested include: (Hometowns not provided)

William Cotten, age 27, crack and heroin

Rahjeem Russell, age 26, crack and cocaine

Lamont Robinson, age 36, crack and cocaine

Donald Leid, age 28, crack and cocaine

Devin Williams, age 25, crack and cocaine

Charles Holmes, age 70, crack and cocaine

Kashon Williams, age 28, crack and cocaine

Aljean Cromartie, age 20, crack and cocaine

Damien Garcia, age 43, crack and cocaine

Rasheed Barrett, age 28, heroin

“This case and its results show the commitment of the Sheriff's Office and our law enforcement partners to remain resolute in seeking out and arresting those persons who choose to sell narcotic drugs in Orange County, said Undersheriff Kenneth Jones. "Enforcement of laws against dealers prevents deaths."

