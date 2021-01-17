$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Rockland

There was no winner in the $640 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Jan. 16, but 16 players won at least $1 million by matching all the white numbers, with one of the winning tickets sold in New York, in the Hudson Valley.

It was purchased in Rockland County at Gulf Mart in Pearl River on East Central Avenue, the New York Lottery announced Sunday morning, Jan. 17.

The other winning tickets were sold in Texas (three), California (two), Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

The Powerball Numbers (white) were 14-20-39-65-67. The Red Powerball Power number was 2 and the Power Play number 3.

The Wednesday, Jan. 20 Powerball drawing will be $730 million.

