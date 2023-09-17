Newly Named Tropical Storm Nigel Forms In Busy Atlantic

Tropical Depression 15 strengthened to tropical storm status on Sunday morning, Sept. 17.

Meet Nigel.

It's moving north-northwest at 14 miles per hour over the open Atlantic toward the Caribbean Sea. It has maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour, according to a brand-new update from the National Hurricane Center. That's an increase of 15 mph in the span of 12 hours.

It's expected to become a hurricane of Category 3 status or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale northeast of the Lesser Antilles.

It could strengthen to hurricane status as soon as Monday, Sept. 18, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Nigel is the 14th named storm of the 2023 season.

In early August, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration increased its prediction for named storms this year from 12 to 17 to 14 to 21.

The next names for storms are Ophelia and Philippe.

The Atlantic hurricane season began on Thursday, June 1, and runs until Thursday, Nov. 30.

View the 2023 list of Atlantic storm names here.

For more on Nigel, check this page from the National Hurricane Center.

