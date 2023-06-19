Newly-Formed Tropical System In Atlantic Expected To Become Hurricane

Tropical Depression 3, which developed on Monday, June 19 in the central Atlantic, is expected to continue to move toward the west for the next several days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"The system should be approaching the Lesser Antilles late this week," said the hurricane center. "Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast, and the depression is forecast to become a hurricane in a few days."

The waters it is moving over are abnormally warm for this time of year, which should help the system strength, according to AccuWeather.com.

It will be given the name Tropical Storm Bret if maximum sustained winds reach 39 mph or greater and the system continues to show an organized center of circulation, AccuWeather.com said.

For a look at TD3's projected path the next several days, see the image above.

