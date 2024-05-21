Hudson Valley Woman Charged In Hit-Run Deaths Of Man, Woman

Orange County resident Angela Fischl, age 25, of Newburgh, was arrested on Saturday, May 18, stemming from a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 1, in the Ulster County town of Marlboro, where two pedestrians were struck and killed.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, Fischl was driving southbound in her vehicle when she struck two pedestrians attempting to cross State Route 9W.

After striking the victims, identified as Donna Cristallo, age 72, and Stephen Celuch, age 75, both of Kingston, she continued south until a town of Newburgh Police officer stopped her.

An exhaustive investigation was conducted, which resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for Fischl for two counts of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death, Nevel said.

She was remanded to Ulster County Jail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.