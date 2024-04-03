Hudson Valley Police Vehicle Involved In Rollover Crash, Officer Injured

The crash occurred in Orange County around 8:15 p.m., Saturday, March 30 southbound on Route 300 in the town of Newburgh.

According to Lt. Peter Talarico of the Newburgh Police, Officer William Fiordalisi was traveling southbound on Route 300 in the area of Yobo Restaurant when a 1995 Honda Civic being driven by a 48-year-old man attempting to make a left-hand turn into the Yobo parking lot, cutting off the marked police unit and sending into a curb, then a telephone phone and rolling over.

Fiordalisi was transported to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh for his injuries. He was released after treatment.

The driver of the Honda, a New Windsor resident, was not injured and issued a summons at the scene.

The name of the Honda driver was not released.

An investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.