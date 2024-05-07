New York Among Top 25 Best States, Brand-New Ranking Says: Here's Why

The Empire State came in at No. 23 – down slightly from No. 20 last year – on the 2024 Best States list by U.S. News & World Report, released Tuesday, May 7.

Rankings were determined using 71 metrics across eight categories, including fiscal stability, infrastructure, education, health care, and the economy. Data was pulled from national surveys taken by nearly 70,000 people.

New York made the top 10 for natural environment and health care, coming in at No. 5 and No. 8, respectively, while placing No. 12 in education, according to the report.

When it comes to fiscal stability, the state ranked No. 23 overall and No. 24 for crime and corrections.

New York ranked No. 29 in infrastructure, No. 44 in economy, and No. 49 in opportunity, the report found.

The best state in America, according to the ranking, is Utah. New Hampshire and Nebraska rounded out the top three.

Louisiana performed the poorest, placing No. 50 overall, followed by New Mexico and Mississippi.

U.S. News & World Report noted that, ahead of this year’s hotly contested presidential election, the top 10 breaks down evenly across partisan lines: five red states and five blue states.

Blue states, those that voted for President Joe Biden in 2020, fared better in health care and the environment. Red states, those that went for former President Donald Trump, ranked better in the economy and fiscal stability.

“As we anticipate this year’s presidential election – as well as critical races in the House and Senate and for governor’s mansions – Americans are taking a hard look at the policies and practices that impact them where they live,” said Gary Emerling, U.S. News managing editor for government rankings.

“The 2024 Best States rankings and editorial content offer insightful information on where states are excelling and where the pain points are so citizens can be better informed going to the ballot box this November.”

Click here to view the complete “Best States” ranking by U.S. News & World Report.

