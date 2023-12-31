New Year's Eve Surprise: Snow Now Possible To Ring In 2024 In Parts Of Northeast

With clouds now expected to thicken during the night on Sunday, Dec. 31, forecasters are now saying there could be some light snow in spots as the ball drops down the flagpole at Times Square starting right at 11:59 p.m.

It will be a tranquil and seasonable end to the year on New Year's Eve Day with brisk conditions, a mix of clouds and sun, and a high temperature in the low 40s.

Winds will be out of the west at about about 8 to 10 miles per hour, making it. feel like it's about 10 degrees cooler than the actual temperature.

Skies will be mostly cloudy with a temperature right around the freezing mark as the ball completes its descent at midnight on Monday, Jan. 1.

Snow showers and flurries are possible in areas farthest west and south in the Northeast around that time. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.) Little or no accumulation is expected.

"There could be a couple of flurries after midnight Sunday night from New York City to perhaps Washington, DC.," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis said. "The weather looks to be dry for the hours leading up to midnight on New Year's Eve, and not enough snow will likely impact roads in these cities before dawn on and during the daylight hours on New Year's Day."

High pressure will build in from the southwest on New Year's Day for a dry and seasonable beginning to January, the National Weather Service says.

New Year's Day will be chilly with a high temperature ranging from 40 degrees to the low 40s and partly sunny skies.

Dry conditions will continue on both Tuesday, Jan. 2, and Wednesday, Jan. 3 with mainly clear skies and a high temperature in the low 40s ahead of a new storm with the potential to bring a mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow to the region.

Current projections have the system arriving in the Northeast on Thursday, Jan. 4.

There's uncertainty surrounding its potential strength and timing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

