New Update: Woman Dies After Being Struck In ShopRite Parking Lot By Driver From Rockland

The incident happened in Bergen County in the parking lot of the Route 4 supermarket just after 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4.

The victim, a 77-year-old from Hackensack. was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center after she was hit by the 81-year-old Rockland County resident, a man from Tappan, driving a Cadillac Escalade, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

Police and members of Paramus EMS arrived and attempted life-saving measures. The woman died Monday evening, sources with direct knowledge of the incident confirm.

The driver of the Cadillac was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian, Guidetti said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to collect evidence.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was expected to dispatch its Fatal Accident Investigations Unit given the severity of the victim's injuries.

Guidetti urged drivers to drive slowly, scan for pedestrians, and back out slowly in parking lots. He also urged drivers not to drive the wrong way down aisles, and, most importantly, "Put down your phone."

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

