New Update: Support Swells For Girl Critically Injured In Fatal Hudson Valley Crash

The crash happened on Friday, Dec. 15 around 8 p.m. on Albany Post Road (Route 9) in Cortlandt, when a 2012 Toyota Prius driving south sideswiped a Subaru Forester while illegally passing on the right shoulder and lost control, hitting a utility pole and a tree, according to New York State Police.

The driver of the Prius, 17-year-old Putnam County resident Vladislav Saban of Cold Spring, was declared dead at the scene.

His passenger, 16-year-old Theresa Timmons, was critically injured and is now being treated at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

Both attended Haldane High School in Cold Spring, according to the Haldane Central School District.

Following the crash, Haldane Schools Superintendent Phil Benante addressed district families and students in a letter on Sunday, Dec. 17.

"Haldane is a close-knit community and I know that our collective heart hurts for the families that have been impacted by this tragedy," Benante wrote, also adding that the district's crisis response team would be coming up with a plan to support students and staff throughout the week.

This plan includes making sure counseling staff are on the high school campus, as well as establishing designated areas for students and staff to meet with them.

Additionally, the school's small gym opened on Sunday night for students, families, and staff to gather and support each other, Benante said.

The district has since established a "school-based point of contact" for the Saban and Timmons families to communicate information they are comfortable with sharing with the community.

"I know that the Saban and Timmons families have appreciated the many messages of support that they have received from our community over the past two days," Benante wrote, continuing, "Please join me in keeping both families in our thoughts and prayers in the days ahead."

In addition to gathering together at the high school, community members are also supporting the Timmons family through a GoFundMe page started on Sunday to raise money for Timmons's hospital bills.

"Theresa is a beautiful, loving, and caring 16-year-old girl," wrote organizer Chris VanderLinde, who added, "The friends of Theresa’s started this GoFundMe and all donations will go directly to the family to help pay for extensive hospital bills."

As of Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 19, around $30,000 had been raised out of the fundraiser's $70,000 goal.

Those wishing to contribute to the fundraiser can do so by clicking here.

The crash is still under investigation by authorities. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Investigator Melendez at (914) 769-2600.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

