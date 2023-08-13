New Update: Flood, Storm Damage Funds Available To Rockland County Homeowners

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday, Aug. 9, the funds will provide emergency repair grants to homeowners who suffered damage to their primary residences in Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester counties.

This funding is in addition to the $3 million announced by Hochul last month to assist homeowners affected by historic flooding.

“This additional funding will help to provide relief to even more New Yorkers impacted by these devastating floods as they work to repair their homes and return to their normal lives,” Hochul said.

The emergency grant funds will cover damage incurred at a primary residence for homeowners who meet the program's income guidelines. New York State Homes and Community Renewal will oversee the program which will be administered by several non-profit organizations in each county.

Homeowners in the affected regions can apply to receive funding to cover the cost of urgent repairs necessary to bring their homes into a safe and habitable condition.

Eligible work may include repair or replacement of electrical and plumbing systems, heating systems and appliances, flooring, drywall, insulation, windows, doors, siding, and roofing.

A complete list of qualified repairs and eligibility criteria is available on the HCR flood program website.

Applicants must be homeowners whose primary residence is in one of the designated counties and who have incomes at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, “This is good news for Westchester County residents, particularly those in communities that were hardest hit like Yorktown, Ossining, Cortlandt, and Peekskill.”

Eligible homeowners can apply for funding starting Friday, August 11th. Visit hcr.ny.gov/ahc-flood-assistance-program for more details.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.