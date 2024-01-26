New TV Show Puts Spotlight On Hudson Valley's Own Martha Stewart: 'Original Influencer'

A new four-part CNN Original Series, "The Many Lives of Martha Stewart," is set to air over two consecutive weekends, beginning with two episodes on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., and ending with the last two installments on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The show will explore the story of Stewart's life, including her time as a young stockbroker in the 1960s, a caterer at a Connecticut farmhouse, a self-made billionaire and media icon, and even her prison sentence for insider trading.

The series will also examine her impact on the modern era, including her role as an "original influencer," according to the series trailer.

"At a time when women were finding the courage to leave their domestic roles to seek careers in male-dominated fields, Martha built her empire in the home, redefining what it meant to be a feminist in the modern era," said Amy Entelis, the executive vice president of talent and content development for CNN Worldwide.

Entelis continued, "Whether you love her or hate her, we are betting audiences will continue to be fascinated by The Many Lives of Martha Stewart."

The show will feature many images from Stewart's past that have never been seen publicly, including archival footage. It will also include interviews with Stewart’s former employees, colleagues, and even her former inmates.

In addition to cable, the series will also stream live for pay TV subscribers on CNN.com, CNN-connected TV, and mobile apps. The first two episodes will also be available on demand beginning on Monday, Jan 9.

Stewart, age 82, currently lives in the Northern Westchester County hamlet of Katonah in the town of Bedford. She has also previously had homes in Westport, Connecticut, and on Long Island, in East Hampton.

