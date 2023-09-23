New Tropical Storm Forms In Active Atlantic: Here's Where Philippe's Headed

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was in the eastern Atlantic, moving toward the northwest at around 14 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Maximum sustained winds are around 40 miles per hour with higher gusts.

On the forecast track, Philippe is expected to move west over open water through midweek and then northward.

For the storm's projected path through Thursday, Sept. 28, click on the second image above.

Philippe is the 16th named storm of the 2023 season.

In early August, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration increased its prediction for named storms this year from 12 to 17 to 14 to 21.

Rina and Sean are next up on the 2023 list of Atlantic storm names.

For more on Philippe from the National Hurricane Center, click here.

The hurricane season began Thursday, June 1 and ends on Thursday, Nov 30.

