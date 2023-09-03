New Tropical Storm Forms In Active Atlantic: Here's Where Katia's Headed

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, the center of Tropical Storm Katia was in the eastern Atlantic, moving toward the northwest at around 9 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Maximum sustained winds are around 40 miles per hour with higher gusts.

According to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty, Katia is not likely to affect land as a northerly trajectory is likely over the west-central Atlantic.

Two other systems -- Franklin and Jose -- dissipated across the Atlantic late Friday, Sept. 1, and Idalia dissipated late Saturday, Sept. 2, AccuWeather noted. Franklin and Idalia had been major hurricanes, and Jose reached tropical storm status.

"There may be a long-term threat brewing for the Caribbean and perhaps the US later during the second week of September," according to AccuWeather.

Lee is the next name on the 2023 list of Atlantic storm names.

The hurricane season began Thursday, June 1 and ends on Thursday, Nov 30.

