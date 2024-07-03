New Superintendent Takes Command At One Of Hudson Valley's Largest School Districts

On Monday, July 1, Erin Meehan-Fairben officially began her position as superintendent of Putnam County's Carmel Central School District, to which she holds deeply personal ties.

A native of the area, Fairben was born in Putnam County Hospital and was raised within the Carmel community until she was around 5 years old. As a child, she used to play on the steps of Carmel's one-room schoolhouse as her father, Richard R. Meehan, held the same role she is serving today in 1973.

Fairben now sits in the same office as her late father once did, according to district officials.

However, Fairben was not only selected for the role because of her personal history with it. An educator for 32 years, she has taught at elementary, middle, and high schools in addition to college-level courses for would-be teachers at SUNY Brockport, St. John Fisher University, and Hobart and William Smith Colleges.

She also has plenty of leadership experience, having served in roles such as Assistant Principal, Principal, Director of Pupil Personnel Services at the Geneva City School District, and even Superintendent of the New York State School for the Blind.

Additionally, her most recent role was as Associate Superintendent at the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES, which she held for five years.

"Throughout the interview process Dr. Fairben continuously rose to the top, not just with her high compatibility with the profile created, but also by demonstrating a great knowledge of our district and displaying an authentic passion for leading our schools," said Carmel School Board President Dawn Dell.

Fairben said she would focus on building strong relationships between school staff and community members during her time as superintendent.

"Throughout my career, I have worked to create inclusive environments in which students and families feel a sense of ownership and connection to the schools," Fairben said.

She added, "I will continue to work closely with students, families, and the larger Carmel Community to continue this work.”

Fairben holds a bachelor's and master's in special education from SUNY Geneseo and also received a doctorate and Educational Leadership Certification from the University of Rochester.

She has two adult children, Anna and Edward, and her husband, Kevin, also works in school administration.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.