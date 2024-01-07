Overcast with Haze 37°

New Storm Will Bring Flooding Downpours, Damaging Wind Gusts That Could Cause Power Outages

Just days after a major winter storm moved through the Northeast, a potent new system will bring heavy downpours that could lead to flooding, damaging winds that could cause power outages, and a mix of slow and sleet in areas.

A look at the broad areas where there will be damaging winds that could cause power outages Tuesday night, Jan. 9 into Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The storm is expected to arrive late Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 9, and increase in intensity Tuesday night into Wednesday, Jan. 10.

"Given the saturated soils and elevated streamflows, urban and poor drainage flooding appears likely, with significant river flooding possible, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued Sunday afternoon, Jan. 7.

In addition, wind gusts of up to  45 miles per hour are expected, with gusts as high as between 60 to 70 mph in some spots. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Ahead of the arrival of the storm, skies will gradually clear overnight Sunday into Monday, Jan. 8 as the temperature drops to the low and mid-20s with wind-chill values in the teens.

Look for sunny skies on Monday, Jan. 8 with a high temperature in the upper 30s. But winds out of the northwest will make it feel like it's in the 20s.

It will be cloudy throughout the day Tuesday with a high temperature in the low to mid-40s.

Rain will become heavy Tuesday night with between 2 and 4 inches of rainfall possible into midday on Wednesday with breezy conditions along with the potentially dangerous wind gusts.

Rain will mix with sleet and snow in upstate New York and northern New England Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Heavy rain is expected to wind down by around midday Wednesday with a chance of showers the rest of the afternoon.

It will remain mostly cloudy Wednesday night and on Thursday, Jan. 11. Thursday's high temperature will be in the low 40s.

