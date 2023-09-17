New Storm System Will Bring Rounds Of Thunderstorms: 5-Day Forecast

Ahead of the arrival of the precipitation, there will be dry conditions on Sunday, Sept. 17 with clear skies in the morning, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will rise to a high in the mid-70s.

Clouds will increase in the afternoon and evening with a chance of showers at night followed by the possibility of thunderstorms overnight. The low temperature will be around 60 degrees.

About a half-inch of rainfall is possible overnight.

Monday, Sept. 18 will be mostly cloudy with rain and showers at times and a chance of more thunderstorms in the afternoon.

New rain of another half-inch is expected.

Precipitation will wind down around nightfall Monday and it will be mostly cloudy overnight with the low temperature in the mid-50s.

Skies will gradually become clear, leading to a sunny day on Tuesday, Sept. 19 with a high temperature in the low-70s.

Look for more of the same on both Wednesday, Sept. 20, and Thursday, Sept. 21 with bright sunshine, high temperatures in the low 70s each afternoon, and overnight lows in the mid-50s.

