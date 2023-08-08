New Storm System On Track For Region Could Bring Drenching Downpours, Cause Flooding

Current forecast models project the system will arrive from west to east starting at around 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10.

Heavy rain is expected throughout much of the region around midday Thursday before the system pushes off the Atlantic Coast Thursday evening.

About a half of an inch of rainfall is expected, with locally higher amounts where there may be flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Ahead of the arrival of the system, Wednesday, Aug. 9 will be mostly sunny and warm, with a high temperature in the mid-80s.

After Thursday's storms push through, Friday, Aug. 11 will be sunny and pleasant, with a high temperature in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.