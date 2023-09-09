New Rounds Of Storms With Strong Winds, Drenching Downpours Could Cause More Power Outages

The next window for storm activity is in the afternoon and evening on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The main threat will be damaging winds, with additional threats for isolated large hail and flash flooding triggered by drenching downpours, according to the National Weather Service.

Humid conditions will linger Saturday, but it won't be as hot as it has been the last several days, with a high temperature in the low 80s.

It will remain cloudy on Sunday, Sept. 10 with a high temperature of around 80 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again be likely in the afternoon and evening.

Monday, Sept. 11 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the upper 70s with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms possible.

The outlook for Tuesday, Sept. 12 calls for partly sunny skies with a high temperature in the upper 70s. There could be scattered afternoon showers, before the chance for precipitation increases Tuesday evening.

Wednesday, Sept. 13 will be mostly cloudy with more showers likely and a high temperature in the mid-70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.