New Rounds Of Storms On Track For Region After Dry, Comfortable Stretch: 5-Day Forecast

The break from the humid conditions continues for Tuesday, Aug. 1 with forecast dew points at noon in the 50s region-wide, with some upper 40s across some areas, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to around 80 degrees under mainly sunny skies.

Wednesday, Feb. 2 will be another picture-perfect day with sunny skies and a high temperature of around 80 degrees.

Unsettled weather is then expected to arrive in the afternoon on Thursday, Aug. 3 although it will remain partly sunny most of the day. The high temperature will again be around 80 degrees.

There will be a chance for showers starting in the afternoon Thursday, with thunderstorms possible at night.

It will be mostly cloudy throughout the day on Friday, Aug. 4 with another round of showers and storms expected to arrive in the mid-afternoon of a more humid day with a high temperature in the low 80s.

Scattered showers and storms will continue at times during the evening and into the early overnight hours heading into Saturday, Aug. 5.

The current outlook for Saturday calls for mostly sunny skies with a high temperature in the low 80s.

