New Round Of Storms Will Move Through After Warmest Temps Of Year: 5-Day Forecast

According to the National Weather Service, Monday, April 29, will have a summer-like feel as temperatures rise into the upper 70s and reach the low to mid 80s in some spots amid mainly sunny skies.

"Despite some clouds, cool air, and a little shower activity this past weekend, it has been relatively dry recently, and that dryness will help boost temperatures in many places to the warmest levels of this year so far and the warmest that they have been since last September," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek.

Clouds will increase late in the afternoon, and there will be a chance of storms through the middle of Monday evening.

Tuesday, April 30, will start out with patchy fog. It will be a mostly cloudy, cooler day with highs in the mid-60s.

Clouds will linger on Wednesday, May 1 with scattered morning showers possible. The high temperature will be in the mid-60s.

Look for partly sunny skies on Thursday, May 2 with a high temperature in the low 70s.

The outlook for Friday, May 3 calls for a mix of sun and clouds and a high temperature around 70 degrees.

